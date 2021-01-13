National
Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice

President Donald Trump Departs the White House to a Rally in Ohio

Source: POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com / WENN

President Donald Trump has made history to be the first President to be impeached for the second time!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lead the House with a second impeachment process against President Trump after his role in last week’s attempted insurrection of the government that resulted in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.  The House passed an article that charged Trump with ‘incitement of insurrection’, the resolution passed with a voted of 232 to 197.   Trump will likely stay in office and finish out his last seven days due to the Senate not being in session.  However, this could lead to a trial after Trump is out of office with further consequences if he is convicted such as not being able to run for any political office in the future.

