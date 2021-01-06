Local
HomeLocal

Man & Woman Injured In West Baltimore Double Shooting

Yellow caution tape closeup, outdoors at night

Source: Andrew Merry / Getty

Baltimore police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore.

It happened on the 2200 block of West Baltimore Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Officers arrived to the scene to find a 20-year-old man from a gunshot wound to the chest and a 38-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Hogan holds press briefing about vaccine distribution in Maryland
Gov. Hogan Announces Update To Vaccination Priority Groups

Health officials expect to enter the next phase by the end of January. 
01.06.21
Yellow caution tape closeup, outdoors at night
Man & Woman Injured In West Baltimore Double…

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. 
01.06.21
Mayor Brandon Scott in Baltimore
Baltimore Mayor To Make Announcement About City’s COVID…

During a Tuesday press conference, he said restrictions and resident actions have slowed the spread of COVID-19 in the city.
01.05.21
Photos
Close