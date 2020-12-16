Local
2 Dead After Double Shooting In West Baltimore

The case just got serious

Baltimore police are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead in West Baltimore.

It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 1400 block of West Franklin Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a single-vehicle crash. Two men were inside the car with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

