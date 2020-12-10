Local
Woman Shot In The Head In Northeast Baltimore

A woman is dead after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore Thursday morning.

It happened on the 3800 block of Sequoia Avenue around 7:29 a.m..

When police arrived, they found a woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with Information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

12.10.20
