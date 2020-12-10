Local
Unemployment Fraud Scheme Foiled Targeting Gov. Larry Hogan & Others

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan holds a press conference to address COVID-19 concerns, on November 17 in Annapolis, MD.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

An unemployment fraud scheme has been uncovered in the state of Maryland against high-ranking government officials such as Gov. Larry Hogan, Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and several other members of the governor’s cabinet.

The fraudulent claims filed used stolen identities and when detected they were immediately blocked.

“We have been more aggressive than any state in going after the rampant fraud that is targeting unemployment insurance systems nationwide,” said Governor Hogan. “The vast majority of claims we have flagged have been confirmed as fraudulent, saving taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. This is another example of how this kind of fraud can happen to anyone, and we need to remain vigilant.”

An investigation is now underway with state and federal partners.

Source: CBS Baltimore

