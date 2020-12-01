Baltimore Convention Center Offering COVID-19 Testing 5 Days Per Week

The Baltimore Convention Center has expanded its days and hours of operation as Maryland sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Testing at the convention center is available this week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as well as from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. No appointment or referral is needed.

Hey Baltimore! This week's schedule for absolutely free, no-appointment-or-referral-necessary COVID-19 testing sites is now available! The Convention Center is now open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2pm-8pm! More information can be found at https://t.co/PAOPBBVgG4. pic.twitter.com/GDazv13FXB — B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) November 28, 2020

Click here for more information about testing sites statewide.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: