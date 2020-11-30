3 More Ravens Players Test Positive For COVID-19

As of Sunday, 3 more Ravens players have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to NFL and ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

These new additions to the COVID-19/Reserve List bring the total to at least 12. Eight Ravens staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ravens are expected to play the Steelers on Tuesday, December 1 at 8 p.m.

Willie Snead, quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura and defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike will not play in that game.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: