3 More Ravens Players Test Positive For COVID-19

NFL: NOV 15 Ravens at Patriots

As of Sunday, 3 more Ravens players have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to NFL and ESPN.

These new additions to the COVID-19/Reserve List bring the total to at least 12. Eight Ravens staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ravens are expected to play the Steelers on Tuesday, December 1 at 8 p.m.

Willie Snead, quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura and defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike will not play in that game.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens

More Than 1.9K Coronavirus Cases Reported As Total…

As of Monday, there are now 198,370 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
11.30.20
