Georgia Secretary Of State Officially Certifies Election For Joe Biden

On Friday (November 20), Georgia’s top election officials finished up their recount of the 2020 presidential election and certified what many Americans have known since November 7th – President-elect Joe Biden won.

The state concluded a hand tally stemming from a mandatory audit and confirmed once more that Biden had won the state and its 16 electoral votes. The final results as certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are as follows: Biden had 2.47 million votes, President Donald Trump had 2.46 million votes and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen had 62,138 votes. Biden won by a margin of 12,670 votes or 0.25 percent.

“Numbers don’t lie,” Raffensperger said during a news conference earlier Friday. “As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we are presented today are correct.”

Under Georgia state law, the results had to be certified by 5 p.m. Friday. Now Governor Brian Kemp has until 5 p.m. tomorrow (November 21) to certify the state’s slate of 16 presidential electors. The Republican governor hasn’t stepped forward to defend the integrity of the 2020 Presidential elections as he’s being attacked by Trump and members of his own party who have claimed without any actual evidence that the vote in Georgia had been tainted by fraud.

Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

The fight is not over for Team Trump, however. They have two business days to request another recount since the margin is within the state’s rule of .5 percent. The recount would be done using scanning machines which read and tally the votes and would be paid for by the counties, according to the secretary of state. Via the hand count, no individual county showed a variation in margin greater than .73 percent and the margin in 103 of the state’s 109 countries was less than .05 percent.

“These measures will improve the security of our elections, and that should lead to greater public trust,” he said.

RELATED: Symone Sanders Potential White House Press Secretary Under Biden Administration

RELATED: It’s Official: Bossip Had The Best Headline For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Beating Trump

RELATED: Biden’s New Coronavirus Task Force Is Co-Chaired By A Black Woman

Georgia Secretary Of State Officially Certifies Election For Joe Biden was originally published on hotspotatl.com