More Than A Dozen Arrested In Series Of Carjackings In Baltimore

Baltimore police have arrested 14 people after a series of carjackings in recent weeks.

The arrests were tied to ten carjackings in the city. Of the 14 arrested, 2 were charged as adults and the rest were charged as juveniles. No names have been released.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“People are driving and they are looking all over, and looking around when they get out of the car, when they go out of their house, and people shouldn’t have to live in fear,” said Baltimore City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer.

Detectives are checking whether or not any of the 14 people arrested may be tied to other incidents.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: