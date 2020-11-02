Man Hospitalized After Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is in critical condition after a northwest Baltimore shooting Sunday evening.

It happened on the 3200 block of Leighton Avenue around 9 p.m.. The victim then ran to the 2500 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway where he was found by officers.

Northwest District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

