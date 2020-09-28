Local
Prince George’s County Reaches $20 Million Dollar Settlement With Family Of Man Killed by Police

CLINTON, MD - AUGUST 18: A Prince Georges County Police car blo

The family of a man who was killed by a police officer has reached a $20 million dollar settlement with Prince George’s County. The settlement is among the largest settlements by someone killed by a police officer in U.S. History.

43-year-old William Green was shot multiple times by Officer Cpl. Michael Owen while handcuffed in Temple Hills in January. Owen has been charged with multiple counts including second-degree murder, manslaughter, and assault.

Officials have not released the terms of the settlement.

