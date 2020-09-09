Local
HomeLocal

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG

Source: JUSTIN TALLIS / Getty

Have you ever visited a city and had absolutely no clue what natives were saying? Baltimore’s not excluded.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Context clues help decipher street talk and other lingo, but a clear guide is even more helpful! Check out a list of Baltimore slang words below.

Baltimore Slang Words

Lor = little

Yo = any person

Irky = irritating

Fug = cigarette

Boofing = stink

Dummy = any person (but not offensively)

Jimmy = male crab

Sally = female crab

Geeking = overly excited

Bet = ok

Ard = alright

Bop = distance

Moves = plans

Already = you already know

Cuttin’ up = having a good time

Half and Half = a drink with iced tea and lemonade

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

40 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)

40 photos Launch gallery

40 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 40 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)

40 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)

The prefix “Lil” and “Young” in rappers’ names go way back in hip hop. While active or now defunct, the earliest adopters of the "Lil" and "Young" monikers birthed a wave of artists who still resort to this common nomenclature today. They're even switching things up (re: Blac Youngsta & NBA Youngboy). CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Whether young or old, we're highlighting these rappers who opted to keep it simple when choosing their stage name. Check out these 40 rappers who adopted the name and went on to have successful careers below. Source: RankerRanker Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words  was originally published on 92q.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Have you ever visited a city and had absolutely no clue what natives were saying? Baltimore's not excluded. 
09.09.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Three States Add Maryland To COVID-19 Travel Advisory…

Bad news if you're planning to travel north sometime soon. 
09.09.20
Man Cycling in Bruges, Belgium
Police: Man Arrested After Using Pickup Truck To…

Brian Adams is facing three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of first and second-degree assault.
09.09.20
Photos
Close