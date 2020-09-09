Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Have you ever visited a city and had absolutely no clue what natives were saying? Baltimore’s not excluded.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Context clues help decipher street talk and other lingo, but a clear guide is even more helpful! Check out a list of Baltimore slang words below.
Baltimore Slang Words
Lor = little
Yo = any person
Irky = irritating
Fug = cigarette
Boofing = stink
Dummy = any person (but not offensively)
Jimmy = male crab
Sally = female crab
Geeking = overly excited
Bet = ok
Ard = alright
Bop = distance
Moves = plans
Already = you already know
Cuttin’ up = having a good time
Half and Half = a drink with iced tea and lemonade
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
ALSO TRENDING:
- 10 Worst Cities In Maryland
- 10 Best Places To Raise Kids In Maryland
- Who Has The Best Chicken Box In Bmore?
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
40 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)
40 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)
1. Lil WayneSource:WENN.com 1 of 40
2. Lil PumpSource:Nabil Elderkin/Warner Bros. 2 of 40
3. Lil Ronny MothaFSource:Radio One 3 of 40
4. Lil Nas X4 of 40
5. Lil Reese5 of 40
6. Lil B6 of 40
7. Lil JonSource:Getty 7 of 40
8. Lil Romeo8 of 40
9. Lil BoosieSource:WENN 9 of 40
10. Lil BabySource:Radio One 10 of 40
11. Lil Bibby11 of 40
12. Lil XanSource:WENN 12 of 40
13. Lil YachtySource:Getty 13 of 40
14. Lil Twist14 of 40
15. Lil FlipSource:#LiveBFela 15 of 40
16. Lil DurkSource:WENN 16 of 40
17. Lil Uzi VertSource:Getty 17 of 40
18. Lil ScrappySource:Getty 18 of 40
19. Lil KimSource:Getty 19 of 40
20. Lil Bow WowSource:Getty 20 of 40
21. Lil Dicky21 of 40
22. Yung Joc22 of 40
23. Lil Peep23 of 40
24. Lil FizzSource:Getty 24 of 40
25. Lil' ZaneSource:WENN 25 of 40
26. Young JeezySource:Getty 26 of 40
27. Young M.ASource:Getty 27 of 40
28. Young DolphSource:Jose Estrada 28 of 40
29. Young GreatnessSource:Tonya Jameson 29 of 40
30. Young ThugSource:z1079 summer jam 2016 30 of 40
31. Young BuckSource:Getty 31 of 40
32. Young ScooterSource:Jalil Lateef 32 of 40
33. Young DroSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 33 of 40
34. Yung Bans34 of 40
35. Yung Lean35 of 40
36. Blac Youngsta36 of 40
37. Young Chris37 of 40
Say What? Baltimore Slang Words was originally published on 92q.com