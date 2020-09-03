Local
HomeLocal

Preakness 145 Will Be Held On October 3rd, Fans Not Allowed

Preakness Stakes

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

A date has been set for Preakness 145. It will be held on October 3rd at Pimlico Racing Track.

“The Stronach Group and the Maryland Jockey Club have been working closely in consultation with local and state health and governmental authorities for the past several months to thoughtfully and safely plan for Preakness 145,” said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President, The Stronach Group and 1/ST.  “While we had hoped to be able to welcome fans as we have for the past 145 years, the health and safety of our guests, horsemen, riders, team members and the community at large is, and will always be, our top priority. Although Preakness 145 will look and feel much different from all those that have come before it, 1/ST RACING is committed to delivering a day of world-class Thoroughbred horse racing.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Essential racing personnel and participants will only be allowed inside.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets will have the option to either transfer their tickets to Preakness 146 in 2021 or apply for a full refund. Learn more about that by clicking here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Preakness

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Preakness Stakes
Preakness 145 Will Be Held On October 3rd,…

Anyone who has already purchased tickets will have the option to either transfer their tickets to Preakness 146 in 2021…
09.03.20
MTA Link Bus
MTA Proposing Service Cuts Due To Coronavirus

About 25 bus lines would be cut and the MTA would eliminate all express routes linking Baltimore's suburbs to the…
09.03.20
Mayor Will Not Move Baltimore Into Friday’s Stage…

Mayor Jack Young announced on Wednesday morning that Baltimore City will not be moving into Phase 3 with the rest…
09.02.20
Close