Baltimore City, County Still In Need Of Election Judges

With just over 60 days left until the November general election, local boards are still trying to fill vacancies for election judges.

According to the state elections board, Baltimore, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Talbot counties, as well as Baltimore City, need more Republican election judges, while Allegany County is searching for more Democratic election judges.

Gov. Larry Hogan said last week that more than 11,000 people have signed up to be election judges this fall.

