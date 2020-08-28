One Person Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting On I-95

UPDATE 08/28/2020 8:30 AM EST:

We’re learning more about the officer involved shooting that left one person dead in Howard County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police are saying a trooper tried to stop a suspected impaired driver around 2 a.m Friday after seeing them weaving across multiple lanes on I-95.

The driver pulled over to the right shoulder. The trooper requested backup for a field sobriety test and began to approach the driver’s side of the car. State police said a second trooper approached from the passenger side.

The first trooper on the scene then asked the driver to get out of the car, but according to police, the driver refused and put the car in drive. The trooper then reached into the car to try and remove the keys, but the suspect accelerated, dragging the trooper more than 2,000 feet down the interstate. Police said the trooper yelled at the driver to stop over and over again.

They say the trooper feared for his life and shot the driver. Police said the trooper was thrown form the car into the center median. Another trooper found him not far from where the car eventually came to a stop. The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

The driver was a Hispanic male who has not yet been identified. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers found multiple alcohol containers inside the car and a machete under the driver’s seat. Both troopers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

ORIGINAL:

An officer-involved shooting took place on Interstate 95 and Interstate 895 in Howard County, Maryland on Friday Morning. The incident took place during a traffic stop leaving one person dead. The officer involved suffered minor injuries.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

No reports as of yet on what led to the shooting.

Source | WUSA 9

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

One Person Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting On I-95 was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: