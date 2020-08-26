Local
HomeLocal

Barnes & Noble Power Plant Location Closing

US-CITYSCAPE-BALTIMORE

Source: EVA HAMBACH / Getty

Barnes & Noble is shuttering its iconic Inner Harbor location at the end of the week.

“We have been honored to serve customers from The Power Plant bookstore since it opened in 1998 and appreciate their loyalty and support. We also thank the wonderful booksellers who worked at this store and will seek to transfer as many as is possible to one of our other Baltimore-area stores,” the company said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The company said operating as “one of the most distinctive bookstores of the United States,” made it expensive to run and maintain the store.

Instead, they’re going to invest time and resources into other stores in Maryland including a new location in Rockville.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , Barnes & Noble

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Aerial view of bridge over river
Search Continues For Missing Boater In Anne Arundel…

Officials say the man they're looking for is 65 years old.
08.26.20
Ceiling detail, City of Baltimore seal, at the William H. Welch Medical Library, the library of the
City Officials: Baltimore Department of Public Works Employee…

City officials said the employee worked for the solid waste division.
08.26.20
US-CITYSCAPE-BALTIMORE
Barnes & Noble Power Plant Location Closing

The company said operating as “one of the most distinctive bookstores of the United States,” made it expensive to run…
08.26.20
Close