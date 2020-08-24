National
Another One: Police Reportedly Shoot Unarmed Black Man In The Back In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Jacob Blake Is Expected to Survive

A Black man was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, sparking protests in the city. In a graphic video, Jacob Blake was walking to the driver’s side of an SUV as police officers drew their guns. An officer grabbed Blake by his white t-shirt as the victim was opening the car door. The officer appears to fire several shots into Blake’s back. According to reports, Blake is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

The shooting sparked protests across the Wisconsin city. CBS Affiliate news reporter Kim Shine reported that protested appeared outside police headquarters late Sunday evening. Numerous cars were set on fire and demonstrates were tear-gassed.

 

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) released a statement on Twitter saying that Blake was unarmed.

Police brutality , Wisconsin

