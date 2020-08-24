Another One: Police Reportedly Shoot Unarmed Black Man In The Back In Kenosha, Wisconsin

A Black man was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, sparking protests in the city. In a graphic video, Jacob Blake was walking to the driver’s side of an SUV as police officers drew their guns. An officer grabbed Blake by his white t-shirt as the victim was opening the car door. The officer appears to fire several shots into Blake’s back. According to reports, Blake is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Confirmed: Jacob Blake’s 3 SONS were IN THE CAR he was getting into when @KenoshaPolice shot him tonight. They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!! #JusticeForJacobBlake — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

The shooting sparked protests across the Wisconsin city. CBS Affiliate news reporter Kim Shine reported that protested appeared outside police headquarters late Sunday evening. Numerous cars were set on fire and demonstrates were tear-gassed.

Multiple vehicle fires outside the courthouse & police station. Tear gassed … again. pic.twitter.com/XE06DXT6Lu — Kim Shine (@KimShineCBS58) August 24, 2020

A protest is happening now after a domestic incident turned into an officer-involved shooting in #Kenosha at 40th St. & 28th Ave. Police confirm one person is in serious condition. People on scene say the apparent victim is a man, and father. @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/jsg2ANSD28 — Kim Shine (@KimShineCBS58) August 24, 2020

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) released a statement on Twitter saying that Blake was unarmed.

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

