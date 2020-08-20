Local
HomeLocal

Orioles’ Hall Of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. Says He’s Cancer Free

Array

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

An announcement from Cal Ripken Jr. Thursday revealed the Baltimore Orioles legend is now cancer free.

The Baseball Hall of Famer was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and has since recovered after undergoing surgery.

According to MASN, Ripken said he didn’t require radiation or chemotherapy and going public to encourage others to get checked.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“There was no reason for me to think I had any issues,” Ripken said of his feelings ahead of a routine checkup. He wants men to “stop being reluctant” and go see a doctor.

The good news coming on the heels of Ripken’s birthday. He turns 60 on Monday.

See Also: Brooks Robinson Baseball Field Dedicated In West Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Cal Ripken Jr.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Array
Orioles’ Hall Of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. Says…

Ripken was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and has since recovered after undergoing surgery.
08.20.20
Light Rail Rescue
1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Car Crashes Into…

All car and rail traffic has been stopped in the immediate area of the crash.
08.20.20
Kimberly Klacik
7th District Challenger Kimberly Klacik Goes Viral With…

Kimberly Klacik is taking on Democrats locally and nationwide with a new ad that has since gone viral. In the…
08.20.20
Close