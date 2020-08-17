Local
Early Voting Locations In Maryland

USA Election Mail In Voting: Maryland

Remember, Election day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Maryland allows any voter to request a ballot by mail and the state does offer early voting. There are locations in each county where you can exercise your right to vote before Election Day. The early voting period starts starting October 26 and ending November 2 between the hours of 7am-8pm.

One Vote: Register to Vote

If you vote early, you cannot vote on Election Day or by an absentee ballot. For more information on where you can vote early, click on the link below.

Click Here To Find The Closest Location Near You!

