$1.1 Million In Baltimore Police Misconduct Settlements Approved

Some very big money was approved by the Baltimore’s spending panel. They approved the sum of $1.1 million in police misconduct lawsuits. The lawsuits include the first two settlements related to the city’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force.

The GTTF cases account for a combined $600,000, according to the Board of Estimates agenda for Wednesday, which is a substantially higher figure than previously disclosed.

City Council President Brandon Scott said Wednesday at the board meeting that the settlements are a reminder that the city still faces repercussions from the “embarrassment” of the Gun Trace Task Force.

The city, he said, has an obligation to restore trust with the police department and “own mistakes that were made.”

