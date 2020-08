3-Home Gas Explosion Near Reisterstown Road Plaza Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Hurt [Video]

UPDATE 8/10/2020 3:52 PM EST:

According to CBS Baltimore, another person has been recovered from the rubble after a deadly gas explosion leveled 3 homes in Northwest Baltimore.

UPDATE 8/10/2020 3:40 PM EST:

Baltimore fire officials have confirmed that there are a total of 6 people hurt and one woman dead after a gas explosion in Northwest Baltimore.

There’s no word on how many people are displaced at this time.

BGE said their crews are working to turn off gas to the area to better understand what has happened. They also cautioned there might be customers in the area nearby without gas or electricity and to give them a call if that’s the case.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young and Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott offered their prayers and appreciation for first responders during a Monday afternoon press conference.

UPDATE 8/10/2020 2:55PM EST:

If you want to help those affected in the explosion, the Applebees on Reisterstown Rd. is accepting bottles of water and packaged food for affected families.

The Red Cross and FEMA is also giving out water bottles, bottles of Gatorade and sandwiches right next to the Applebees.

For the many neighbors reaching out to help the families impacted by the gas explosion in NW Baltimore, Thank you! I’m advised that clothes, food and other essentials may be dropped off at Applebees (Reisterstown Plaza) and FEMA is supplying pallets of water. #inthistogether — State Senator Jill P. Carter (@jillpcarter) August 10, 2020

UPDATE 8/10/2020 2:02 PM EST:

Baltimore City Councilman Isaac Schleifer said housing inspectors are on scene to inspect homes in the area. There’s been damage reported five blocks away.

Three homes collapsed and the force of the explosion and debris below out windows and doors in at least 16 nearby homes.

The American Red Cross is on scene to help with any displaced residents. Reisterstown Road is closed between Clarks Lane and Fallstaff Road.

Baltimore County and Howard County fire crews are assisting Baltimore city fire with the search and rescue operations.

Tasha Jamerson, with BGE, said residents should continue to report if they smell gas. Call 1-877-685-0123.

Source: CBS Baltimore

UPDATE 8/10/2020 12:07 PM EST:

Baltimore fire officials have confirmed at least 6 victims in Monday morning’s explosion.

One woman has died. Four people have been taken to the hospital, crews are working to rescue one other person and are searching for any other possible victims in the rubble.

Source: CBS Baltimore

UPDATE 8/10/2020 11:50 AM EST:

Gov. Larry Hogan has addressed Monday’s deadly explosion in Northwest Baltimore, offering full support from the state.

We are closely monitoring the situation in northwest Baltimore following this morning’s horrific explosion. We have reached out to offer our full support to the ongoing response and recovery efforts, and are deeply grateful to the first responders on the scene. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 10, 2020

ORIGINAL:

An investigation into a gas explosion in northwest Baltimore is underway.

According to CBS Baltimore, the three-home explosion happened along the 4200 block of Brookhill Road near Reisterstown Road Plaza around 10 a.m.

Baltimore City fire officials said one woman is dead. At least two other people have been rescued so far with several more trapped inside, including children reported CNN. Video above the scene below.

On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more. pic.twitter.com/4Hzrjkaled — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 10, 2020

#BCOFD // House Explosion// Multiple units from Baltimore County has been requested to assist Baltimore City Fire Department with a house explosion. ^MJ pic.twitter.com/zUQwrYcJ3K — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 10, 2020

This is a developing story.

