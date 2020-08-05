Local
Police Searching For Baltimore County Man Who Shot Ex-Girlfriend

Baby taken in Baltimore carjacking found hours later outside house

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore County Police are searching for a man who they said shot his ex-girlfriend in a domestic-related shooting in Towson on Tuesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 8500 block of Lasalle Road. Police said the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body.

She’s expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

Close