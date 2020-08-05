Police Searching For Baltimore County Man Who Shot Ex-Girlfriend

Baltimore County Police are searching for a man who they said shot his ex-girlfriend in a domestic-related shooting in Towson on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 8500 block of Lasalle Road. Police said the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body.

She’s expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: