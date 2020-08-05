Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Man Charged After Pointing Laser At A Police Helicopter

Red laser pointer

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A 31-year-old Baltimore County man is facing charges after pointing a laser at a police helicopter in July.

It happened on July 26 around 12:30 a.m. in Essex. Police said Brandon Dunevant stood in front of his home on Earnhart Road and pointed a laser through the cockpit of a Baltimore County Police helicopter.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Officers flying the helicopter was able to locate Dunevant and he was quickly arrested.

If you don’t know, pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft is extremely hazardous to the flight crew and people on the ground. Pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft is a misdemeanor that carries a $2,500 fine or up to three years jail time.

Dunevant is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

baltimore county , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Baby taken in Baltimore carjacking found hours later outside house
Police Searching For Baltimore County Man Who Shot…

Baltimore County Police are searching for a man who they said shot his ex-girlfriend in a domestic-related shooting in Towson…
08.05.20
Red laser pointer
Baltimore County Man Charged After Pointing Laser At…

A 31-year-old Baltimore County man is facing charges after pointing a laser at a police helicopter in July. It happened…
08.05.20
Lit Telephone sign in a subway station
Baltimore County Residents In Need Can Call 311…

Baltimore County is working to connect residents with benefits with a new screening call center. Residents can call 311 to…
08.05.20
Close