Trash and recycling collections have been canceled for Tuesday in Baltimore due to the expected high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The make-up day for this cancellation will be Saturday, Aug. 8.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Anne Arundel has also postponed its trash pickup from Tuesday to Wednesday and is closing all summer child care and camp programs held in the senior centers, aquatic centers and South County Recreation Center on Tuesday.

Howard County announced that there will be no trash, recycling, food scrap and/or yard trim curbside collection Tuesday, and that its slide schedule will be in effect for the remainder of this week.

As of 8:30 a.m., more than 2,000 Anne Arundel County residents were without power, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric Company’s outage map.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Isaias Update: Trash and Recycling Pick-Up Cancellations & Power Outages was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: