Baltimore County To Require Masks Indoors As State Coronavirus Vases Rise

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state prompting Baltimore County leaders to issue a mask mandate.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday (July 23), masks will be required at all indoor places including houses of worship and indoor recreational facilities. Indoor dining is excluded.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the step is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Thursday, July 23 at 9 a.m., Baltimore County residents ages 2 and up will be required to wear face coverings in any indoor business, service, organization, or establishment that serves the general public.https://t.co/qKKyMO38Ie pic.twitter.com/8yw8BwINrS — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) July 21, 2020

Source: CBS Baltimore

