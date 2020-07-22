Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County To Require Masks Indoors As State Coronavirus Vases Rise

POLO RALPH LAUREN MASK

Source: POLO RALPH LAUREN / Polo Ralph Lauren

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state prompting Baltimore County leaders to issue a mask mandate.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday (July 23), masks will be required at all indoor places including houses of worship and indoor recreational facilities. Indoor dining is excluded.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the step is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

baltimore county , coronavirus

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Marylands 7th Congressional District
Maryland Board of Elections Requesting $20 Million To…

The Maryland State Board of Elections is requesting more than $20 million in state funds to cover the costs associated…
07.22.20
POLO RALPH LAUREN MASK
Baltimore County To Require Masks Indoors As State…

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state prompting Baltimore County leaders to issue a mask mandate. CLICK HERE…
07.22.20
Maryland Placed On New York Travel Advisory As…

Maryland is added to a list of states under a quarantine travel advisory if residents go to New York, New…
07.22.20
Close