Maryland Teachers Unions, PTA Calling For Virtual School Start Due To Pandemic

A letter sent to Gov. Larry Hogan from Maryland teachers’ unions are pushing to keep classrooms closed in favor of a virtual school start this fall.

It’s due to safety concerns in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland teachers’ union, PTA, send letter to Gov Hogan asking that schools not open to in-person instruction until at least after the first semester of the new school year. @wjz #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/A7qWViFsE6 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 14, 2020

Read on from CBS Baltimore:

Diamontè Brown, the President of the Baltimore Teachers Union, blasted the already poor conditions in some city school buildings and said dealing with a pandemic exacerbates those problems.

“We prefer in-person teaching, but we also prefer our lives over everything. We prefer our students lives over convenience,” Brown said.

She said the school buildings in Baltimore are “worse than they are in almost every other school district due to historic underfunding because of racism. We also know that Baltimore City public schools lack basic resources like air [conditioning] and technology.”

Meanwhile, President Trump has pushed for schools nationwide to reopen.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: