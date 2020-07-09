Video: Rare Tsunami Forms In Chesapeake Bay During Monday’s Storm

Local forecasters say a rare meteotsunami formed in the Chesapeake Bay Monday.
According the The National Weather Service’s Mt. Holly bureau, it happened near Tolchester Beach in Kent County.
Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.
Check out the video below posted to The Shanty Bar at Tolchester Marina’s Facebook page. It shows wind blowing water around.
You can learn more about the meteotsunami on NOAA’s website.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore