Video: Rare Tsunami Forms In Chesapeake Bay During Monday’s Storm

Local forecasters say a rare meteotsunami formed in the Chesapeake Bay Monday.

According the The National Weather Service’s Mt. Holly bureau, it happened near Tolchester Beach in Kent County.

Check out the video below posted to The Shanty Bar at Tolchester Marina’s Facebook page. It shows wind blowing water around.

You can learn more about the meteotsunami on NOAA’s website.

Source: CBS Baltimore

