Parking Meter Enforcement To Resume On July 13

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation and parking authority will resume parking meter enforcement next week.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

From CBS Baltimore:

Parking meter enforcement supports the turnover of street parking so that spots are available for patrons to local shops, restaurants, businesses and attractions.

Motorists should follow posted time limits and hours of operations based on the meter. Drivers also cannot park where meters are bagged or inoperable.

The DOT will also continue its citywide enforcement efforts with modified operations. Click here to check out currently operating and what’s being enforced

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: