Parking Meter Enforcement To Resume On July 13

Parking meter stock

Source: PA Images / Getty

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation and parking authority will resume parking meter enforcement next week.

From CBS Baltimore:

Parking meter enforcement supports the turnover of street parking so that spots are available for patrons to local shops, restaurants, businesses and attractions.

Motorists should follow posted time limits and hours of operations based on the meter. Drivers also cannot park where meters are bagged or inoperable.

The DOT will also continue its citywide enforcement efforts with modified operations. Click here to check out currently operating and what’s being enforced

Baltimore

Close