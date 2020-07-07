Local
Metro Train Derailed Outside Silver Spring Location

Montgomery County officials have reported that a Metro train has derails outside the Silver Spring location. The derailment happened around 11:30am near Colesville Road near East-West Highway. No serious injuries were reported.

We will have more on this as it develops.

Source | Fox 5 DC

