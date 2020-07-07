Montgomery County officials have reported that a Metro train has derails outside the Silver Spring location. The derailment happened around 11:30am near Colesville Road near East-West Highway. No serious injuries were reported.
Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.
We will have more on this as it develops.
Source | Fox 5 DC
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Metro Train Derailed Outside Silver Spring Location was originally published on woldcnews.com