Silver Spring Metro Station, train derailment https://t.co/EYKejSOR5V — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 7, 2020

Montgomery County officials have reported that a Metro train has derails outside the Silver Spring location. The derailment happened around 11:30am near Colesville Road near East-West Highway. No serious injuries were reported.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Update – Silver Spring Metro Station, outbound red line train the rail off track, That platform, no serious, @mcfrs WMATA ERT on scene https://t.co/nMrLRWPfcE pic.twitter.com/djWrKpmKR8 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 7, 2020

We will have more on this as it develops.

Source | Fox 5 DC

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Metro Train Derailed Outside Silver Spring Location was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: