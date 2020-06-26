Local
HomeLocal

Marilyn Mosby Eliminates Nearly 600 Warrants For Certain Crimes

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Attacked For Doing Her Job

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has elimnated 586 open warrants, dismissing the underlying causes.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The cases fall under offenses the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office is not currently prosecuting, and include:

  • CDS (drug) possession
  • Paraphernalia possession
  • Prostitution
  • Trespassing
  • Minor traffic offenses
  • Open container
  • Rogue and vagabond
  • Urinating/defecating in public

Mosby announced in March that her office was not prosecuting those offenses due to the coronavirus pandemic, but then the Baltimore City SOA became aware that “people were still being arrested due to open warrants for failing to appear in court on an offense that the office no longer intended to prosecute.”

Serious traffic offenses, burglary, theft and drug sales remain prosecutable offenses.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , crime , Marilyn Mosby

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Drop Below 500 As Total Deaths…

As of Friday, there are now 66,115 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.26.20
pharmaceutical companies are investigating the coronavirus vaccine (covid-19)
Rapid Coronavirus Tests Now Offered Outside Mondawmin Mall

Rapid coronavirus tests are now available in the parking lot outside the former Target at Mondawmin Mall. The tests will…
06.26.20
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Attacked For Doing Her Job
Marilyn Mosby Eliminates Nearly 600 Warrants For Certain…

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has elimnated 586 open warrants, dismissing the underlying causes. Remember you can always take…
06.26.20
Close