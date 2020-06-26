Marilyn Mosby Eliminates Nearly 600 Warrants For Certain Crimes

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has elimnated 586 open warrants, dismissing the underlying causes.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The cases fall under offenses the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office is not currently prosecuting, and include:

CDS (drug) possession

Paraphernalia possession

Prostitution

Trespassing

Minor traffic offenses

Open container

Rogue and vagabond

Urinating/defecating in public

Mosby announced in March that her office was not prosecuting those offenses due to the coronavirus pandemic, but then the Baltimore City SOA became aware that “people were still being arrested due to open warrants for failing to appear in court on an offense that the office no longer intended to prosecute.”

Serious traffic offenses, burglary, theft and drug sales remain prosecutable offenses.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: