Bill Cosby is getting an appeal. On Tuesday (June 23), Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court announced the disgraced comedian will get to challenge part of his 2018 sexual assault conviction.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Cosby is currently serving a three to 10 year sentence after he was found guilty of drugging and raping a then Temple University staff member Andrea Constand.

Reports the New York Times:

In December, a panel of three appellate judges unanimously rejected his appeal to the lower Superior Court, upholding his 2018 conviction in the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004.

But in January, his lawyers petitioned the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court to review that decision, highlighting several issues where they said the panel had erred in supporting the trial judge’s decision.

The state’s Supreme Court does not necessarily have to take up an appeal, and its justices typically grant few of them. It rejected some of the issues Mr. Cosby’s lawyer raised, but it said it would review the trial judge’s decision to allow testimony from five other accusers — women who, like Ms. Constand, said Mr. Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted them.

Cosby’s lawyers reportedly how to challenge the decision to allow previous testimony from women who claimed they too were abused by the Cosby Show actor. In total five women testified about priour abuses at the hands of Cosby—the goal being to prove he was a sexual predator.

Cosby’s lawyers are asserting he was not granted a fair trial.

Bill Cosby is serving his sentence near Philadelphia at maximum-security facility SCI Phoenix.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Pill Cosby: Bill Cosby’s Appeal To Be Heard In PA Supreme Court was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: