Maryland State House Trust Votes To Remove Confederate Plaque From State House

A Confederate-sympathizing plaque will be removed from the first floor of the Maryland State House after an unanimous vote from The Maryland State House Trust.
House Speaker Adrienne Jones, the first Black person elected to the state position, called the vote “a symbolic step in our efforts to create more systemic equality” in a series of tweets on Twitter.
The move is part of a nationwide movement to take down monuments that honor the country’s racist past.
Source: CBS Baltimore
