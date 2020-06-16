Local
HomeLocal

Maryland State House Trust Votes To Remove Confederate Plaque From State House

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

A Confederate-sympathizing plaque will be removed from the first floor of the Maryland State House after an unanimous vote from The Maryland State House Trust.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones, the first Black person elected to the state position, called the vote “a symbolic step in our efforts to create more systemic equality” in a series of tweets on Twitter.

The move is part of a nationwide movement to take down monuments that honor the country’s racist past.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland , racism

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Maryland State House Trust Votes To Remove Confederate…

A Confederate-sympathizing plaque will be removed from the first floor of the Maryland State House after an unanimous vote from…
06.16.20
Patients in a nursing home, 5 July 2006. AFR Picture by LOUISE KENNERLEY
Maryland Nursing Homes Fined For Not Providing Coronavirus…

At least two dozen nursing homes have been fined by the state of Maryland for failing to provide information on…
06.16.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue To Decline As Cases Exceed…

As of Tuesday, there are now 62,409 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.16.20
Close