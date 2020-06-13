Local
‘Defund Police’ Painted In Baltimore City On Gay Street

Baltimore Protests George Floyd Death

There has been a huge call to defund the police and that call has officially reached the steps of Bmore!  Demonstrators in the city were playing zero games as they put their demands down on the street , they painted “DEFUND POLICE” onto Gay Street right outside of the War Memorial Building and City Hall.  So if you’re new to this and wondering what the demands were, well demonstrators want the city council to cut the Baltimore police department’s budget in half and re invested into our communities! Check out some of the demonstration below.

