Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Public Library Offering Limited Services

Books shelves packed with generic colorful books

Source: clu / Getty

The Baltimore County Public Library will begin a phased reopening next week.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Limited staff will return to libraries around the county on June 15 to prepare work spaces, process 8,000 new books and resources for users, gather the 58,000 customer holds and plan for the return of the 400,000+ items borrowed before the library closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Book drops will reopen on Tuesday June 16 at noon for 24-hour service. Interior book drops will remain off limits until the library reopen to the public.

All books and other library materials must be quarantined for 72 hours per CDC guidelines before being checked in and prepared to be recirculated.

All fines are being waived if materials are returned by August 31, 2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

baltimore county

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus press briefing by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan
Governor Larry Hogan Dubbed Most Popular U.S. Governor…

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is America’s most popular governor, according to Rolling Stone. Remember you can always take WOLB 1010…
06.12.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue To Decline As Cases Exceed…

As of Friday, there are now 60,613 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.12.20
Baltimore Radio Personality Shot To Death While Protecting…

Tyra Womack hosted Morgan State’s WEAA Gospel Grace was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore outside her house. On Wednesday…
06.12.20
Close