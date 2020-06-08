Local
HomeLocal

Brandon Scott Leading Baltimore Mayoral Race, Holds Narrow Lead Over Sheila Dixon

Brandon Scott

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has a 388 vote lead in the race to become the city’s next mayor.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

As of Sunday night, Scott had 39,043, while Dixon had 38,655. Canvassing resumes Monday at 9 a.m.

Mary Miller remains in third place with 21,002 votes.

The winner will clinch the Democratic nomination and take on the winner of the Republican primary. Shannon Wright leads that field with 1,377 votes.

READ MORE: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Beefy Stuffed Shells Recipe , Brandon Scott , Election 2020

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Brandon Scott
Brandon Scott Leading Baltimore Mayoral Race, Holds Narrow…

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has a 388 vote lead in the race to become the city’s next mayor.…
06.08.20
MTA Link Bus
Mass Transit Resuming Some Service As Coronavirus Restrictions…

More transit options are available for Maryland commuters as the state enters stage 2 of its coronavirus recovery plan. Remember…
06.08.20
Ocean City Boardwalk Reopens For Memorial Day Weekend
Ocean City Police Looking For Two Suspects Behind…

Police in Ocean City are searching for two suspects wanted for a stabbing on Sunday. Remember you can always take…
06.08.20
Close