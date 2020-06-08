Brandon Scott Leading Baltimore Mayoral Race, Holds Narrow Lead Over Sheila Dixon

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has a 388 vote lead in the race to become the city’s next mayor.

As of Sunday night, Scott had 39,043, while Dixon had 38,655. Canvassing resumes Monday at 9 a.m.

Mary Miller remains in third place with 21,002 votes.

The winner will clinch the Democratic nomination and take on the winner of the Republican primary. Shannon Wright leads that field with 1,377 votes.

