Maryland Lawmakers Calling For Review After Primary Election Issues

Maryland state leaders are calling for a review of problems in this week’s primary election.

“The primary election in Maryland on Tuesday was conducted under extraordinary circumstances that required timing changes and significant adjustments to voting methods,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “Under this pressure, it is clear there have been a number of breakdowns in the process.”

Gov. Larry Hogan also critiqued the process during a Wednesday press conference. He said there were “significant failures,” and he called on the state elections board to prepare a report to him and other state officials by July 3.

Linda Lamone, Maryland Board of Elections Administrator, has blamed ballot issues on an out-of-state vendor.

The lieutenant governor and comptroller want her to resign. A hearing has been called for June 16.

See Also: Election Officials Still Working To Count Ballots After Some Voters Got Mail-In Ballots With Errors

See Also: Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: