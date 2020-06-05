Local
Maryland Entering Stage 2 Of Coronavirus Recovery Plan Friday

Waving flag of MARYLAND in United States.

Maryland is entering stage 2 of its recovery plan following the coronavirus pandemic Friday.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that most non-essential businesses can reopen at 5 p.m. with safety restrictions.

That means most retail stores and offices can open back up. But, places like gyms and malls can’t reopen. Restaurants will also not be allowed to host customers indoors.

Baltimore City remains under a stay-at-home order. However, Mayor Jack Young said he will update the public on city plans for reopening Friday.

