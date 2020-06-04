Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Police Officers Link Arms With Protestors During March [Video]

City Council Protest

Source: Tonya Jameson / Tonya Jameson

Peaceful protests resumed around Maryland Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man killed by police in Minneapolis.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Video from CBS Baltimore showed protestors and police in Baltimore linking arms and marching together.

Wednesday marked the sixth day of protests across the State of Maryland. There were also protests in Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties this week.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Baltimore Police Officers Show Signs of Solidarity With Protestors

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore Police , George Floyd , protestors

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.04.20
City Council Protest
Baltimore Police Officers Link Arms With Protestors During…

Peaceful protests resumed around Maryland Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man killed by…
06.04.20
Baltimore Police Officers Show Signs of Solidarity With…

Something very moving happened in Baltimore as thousands of protesters came together to let there voices be heard in response…
06.04.20
Close