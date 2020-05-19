Bumper Tables For Socially Distant Dining Spotted At Ocean City Bar

An Ocean City bar and grill provided a taste of what socially distant dining might look like in the future.
Fish Tales Pub invested in giant inflatable inner tubs on wheels. They’re from Revolution Event Design and Production, a special events company based in Baltimore.
“We’re an event company, and events have taken a hard hit, so we’ve been trying to figure out a way that events and things can still happen,” said Erin Cermak, one of the owners of Revolution.
