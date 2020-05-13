Local
HomeLocal

Employee At Royal Farms Shot After Store Is Robbed

Crime scene tape on black background, vector illustration

Source: hedgehog94 / Getty

A Royal Farms employee was shot late Tuesday night after a suspect stole from the store on Keswick Road in North Baltimore.

Northern District officers were called around 11:35 to investigate a shooting of the 35-year-old employee.

City police say the suspect entered the Royal Farms store, jumped over the counter and stole cash from the register. As the suspect was leaving the store, he turned and shot the employee.

Northern District Shooting detectives are urging anyone with information to call 410-396-2455.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Employee At Royal Farms Shot After Store Is Robbed  was originally published on 92q.com

Royal Farms

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus breaking news
There Are Now More Than 34,000 Positive Cases…

As of Wednesday, there are now 34,812 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
05.13.20
Gov. Hogan To Relax Some Restrictions, But Mayor…

Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to announce today relaxing of some restrictions on business and gatherings, but Baltimore Mayor Jack…
05.13.20
Employee At Royal Farms Shot After Store Is…

A Royal Farms employee was shot late Tuesday night after a suspect stole from the store on Keswick Road in…
05.13.20
Close