Langston Hughes Community, Business & Resource Center Hosting Weekly Food Pantry

If you or anyone else is in need, the Langston Hughes Community, Business & Resource Center is hosting a weekly food pantry.

All food and essential items are free to the public while supplies last. You must wear a mask when you come to pick up the items.

See the details below:

coronavirus

