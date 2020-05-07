Langston Hughes Community, Business & Resource Center Hosting Weekly Food Pantry

If you or anyone else is in need, the Langston Hughes Community, Business & Resource Center is hosting a weekly food pantry.
All food and essential items are free to the public while supplies last. You must wear a mask when you come to pick up the items.
See the details below:
- Langston Hughes Community, Business & Resource Center
- Tuesday and Friday at 2pm
- Location: 5011 Arbutus Ave. Baltimore Maryland, 21215
- Call 443-759-8921 for more information
- Website: https://langstonhughescbrc.org/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LangstonHughesCBRC/
