Mayor Young Expands Free Meal Sites in Baltimore City

The Baltimore City Mayor’s office is expanding the grab-n-go meals to all Baltimore children and youth (18 and under) Monday-Friday from March 23-27. Meals are also being distributed for families at select Housing Authority of Baltimore City sites for those community residents only.

To find a food distribution centers in your area, visit https://mars.msde.maryland.gov/mars_sitesearch/

RECREATION CENTER MEAL SITES Hours of Operation: 12PM-6PM / breakfast + lunch Robert C. Marshall Rec—1201 Pennsylvania Ave

MOBILE MEAL STOPS 425 N. Chester St.—8:40-9:10 am (Breakfast) 12:40-1:10 pm (Lunch) 100 S. Caroline St.—11-11:30 am (Breakfast) 3:30-4 pm (Lunch)

EAST RECREATION CENTER MEAL SITES Hours of Operation: 12PM-6PM / breakfast + lunch

COMMUNITY LOCATIONS

MOBILE MEAL STOPS

1200 Gusyran St.—9:40-10:10 am (Breakfast) 2:10-2:40 pm (Lunch) 3411 Bank St.—10:20-10:50 am (Breakfast) 2:50-3:20 pm (Lunch)

Breath of God—141 S. Clinton St. 11 am-2 pm (Breakfast+Lunch) Nazarene Baptist Church—1201 Harford Ave. 10am-12 pm (Breakfast+Lunch)

Virgina S. Baker-Patterson Park Rec—2601 E. Baltimore St. Mora Crossman Rec—6200 E. Pratt St.

RECREATION CENTER MEAL SITES

Hours of Operation: 12PM-6PM / breakfast + lunch

MOBILE MEAL STOPS

3000 E. Madison St.—8-8:30 am (Breakfast) 12-12:30 pm (Lunch) 2401 Belair Rd.—9:20-9:50 am (Breakfast) 1:20-1:50 pm (Lunch) 4400 Parkside Dr.—10-10:30 am (Breakfast) 2-2:30 pm (Lunch) 3400 Ellerslie Ave.—10:40-11:10 am (Breakfast) 2:40-3:10 pm (Lunch)

COMMUNITY LOCATIONS

Chick Webb Rec—623 Eden St. Gardenville Rec—4517 Hazelwood Ave. Herring Run Rec—5001 Sinclair Lane Northwood Rec—1517 Winford Rd. Woodhome Rec—7310 Moyer Ave. Dewees Rec—5501 Ivanhoe Ave. Cecil Kirk Rec—900 E. 22nd St.

Italian Cultural Center—315 Homeland Southway 10 am-1 pm (Breakfast+Lunch) Franciscan Center—101 West 23rd St. 9-10 am (Breakfast) 12-1 pm (Lunch)

Greenmount Rec—2304 Greenmount Ave. Madison Square Rec—1401 Biddle St. Oliver Rec—1600 N. Spring St. Carroll F. Cook Rec—5061 Eager St. Collington Square Rec—1409 Collington Ave. Coldstream Rec—1401 Fillmore St. Rita Church Rec—2101 St. Lo Dr

COMMUNITY LOCATIONS

Italian Cultural Center—315 Homeland Southway 10 am-1 pm (Breakfast+Lunch) Franciscan Center—101 West 23rd St. 9-10 am (Breakfast) 12-1 pm (Lunch)

SOUTH RECREATION CENTER MEAL SITES Hours of Operation: 12PM-6PM / breakfast + lunch

MOBILE MEAL STOPS

Cherry Hill Aquatic Center—2601 Giles Rd. Curtis Bay Rec—1630 Filbert St. Ella Bailey Rec—100 E. Heath St. Farring-Baybrook Rec—4501 Farring Ct. Lakeland Rec—2921 Stranden Rd.

Locust Point Rec—1627 Fort Ave. Morrell Park Rec—2651 Tolley St. Patapsco Rec—844 Roundview Rd. Solo Gibbs Rec—1044 Leadenhall St.

502 Jack St.—8-8:30 am (Breakfast) 12:30-1 pm (Lunch) 2401 Nevada St.—8:40-9:10 am (Breakfast) 1:10-1:40 pm (Lunch)

COMMUNITY LOCATIONS

St. Veronica’s—2920 Joseph Ave. 10 am-12 pm (Breakfast+Lunch) Emmanuel Wesleyan—3714 West Bay Ave. 9:30-11 am (Breakfast+Lunch) City of Refuge Baltimore—901 Pontiac Ave. 10 am-12 pm (Breakfast+Lunch)

RECREATION CENTER MEAL SITES Hours of Operation: 12PM-6PM / breakfast + lunch Edgewood-Lyndhurst Rec—835 Allendale St. Mary E. Rodman Rec—3600 Mulberry St. Bentalou Rec—222 N. Bentalou St. James McHenry Rec—911 Hollins St. Samuel F.B. Morse Rec—424 Pulaski St

RECREATION CENTER MEAL SITES Hours of Operation: 12PM-6PM / breakfast + lunch

MOBILE MEAL STOPS

C.C. Jackson Rec—4910 Park Heights Ave. James D. Gross Rec—4600 Lanier Ave. Lillian Jones Rec—1310 N. Stricker St. Medfield Rec—1501 Woodheights Ave. Parkview Rec—2610 Francis St. Roosevelt Rec—1221 36th St. Crispus Attucks Rec—1601 W. Madison St. Harlem Park Rec—700 N. Calhoun St. Mt. Royal Rec—120 W. Mosher St. Callowhill Aquatic Center—2821 Oakley Ave.

1600 N. Dukeland St.—8-8:30 am (Breakfast) 12-12:30 pm (Lunch) 2605 Garrison Blvd.—8:40-9:10 am (Breakfast) 12:40-1:10 pm (Lunch) 3939 Reisterstown Rd.—9:20-9:50 am (Breakfast) 1:20-1:50 pm (Lunch) 3910 Barrington Rd.—10-10:30 am (B) 2-2:30 pm (Lunch) 5032 Gwynn Oak Ave.—10:40-11:10 am (Breakfast) 2:40-3:10 pm (Lunch)

COMMUNITY LOCATIONS Rehoboth Ministries—4423 Pimlico Rd. 11 am-1 pm (Breakfast+Lunch) Liberty Rec and Tech Center—3901 Maine Ave. 9 am-12 pm (Breakfast+Lunch) *Tues.-Fri. Easterwood—2003 Presbury St. 21217 2-6 pm (Breakfast+Lunch)

Sources: FOX 45 News, City of Baltimore

