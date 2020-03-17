Preakness Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The Preakness Stakes could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Monday, officials announced the Kentucky Derby would be postponed until September 5th.

In a statement later that night, the Maryland Jockey Club said:

“Our first priority in these difficult times is the health and welfare of our industry participants and the public at large. We are working with state and local governments, our industry participants, media and other affiliates to determine the most appropriate time to conduct the Preakness Stakes. While we are mindful of the challenges these times present, we also know that events like the Preakness Stakes can help restore our sense of place and economic well-being to our communities and state. As soon as we have further clarity on these matters we will inform all.”