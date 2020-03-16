newsletter
A Message About Picking Up Station Prizes At Radio One Baltimore

In the interest of the your health and safety during the coronavirus crisis, the Radio One Baltimore offices will be closed to all visitors until further notice.

If you’ve won a prize, don’t worry, it will be available for pick up at a later date. We apologize for any inconveniance, but you and your family’s safety is our number one priority!

Keep listening to WOLB 1010 for the latest news and information on the corona crisis!

Together, we can get through this B’more! Stay safe…stay healthy…and keep it here on WOLB 1010!

