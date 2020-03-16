Local
Body Recovered From Wilde Lake in Columbia

The body of a man was recovered from Wilde Lake in Columbia on Sunday.

There were no signs of foul play. Police are still working to identify the man.

Police got a 911 call at 6:11 p.m. from someone who saw the body in the lake. Officers recovered the body and pronounced him dead at the scene.

They said at this time there are no signs of foul play, but they are still working to identify the man.

The investigation into the circumstances of his death are ongoing.

