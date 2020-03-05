Local
DC Cherry Blossoms Peak Bloom Predicted For Late March

The National Mall National Parks Service announced they’re predicting peak Cherry Blossom bloom to be March 27-30.

It’ll come slightly earlier than the past two years. Both of those peak blooms occurred during the first week of April.

It also comes about a week into the annual Cherry Blossom Festival. It starts March 20 and runs until April 12 in Washington, D.C..

Source: CBS Baltimore

