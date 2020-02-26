National
HomeNational

Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl

Last September, a police officer in Orlando, Florida made national headlines after he arrested a 6-year-old and 8-year-old at a local elementary school.

Now, newly released bodycam footage shows the incident in which fired officer Dennis Turner arrested a crying six-year-old and bragging that she broke his record for the youngest person he’d ever placed in handcuffs.

“Please let me go,” the child pleads with the officers. The child allegedly kicked and punched staff members at the school, with police repeatedly claiming at the time that one staff member saying she wanted to press charges against the child. The staff member later disputed the police’s account of the incident, saying that they did not want the child to be placed under arrest.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Orlando Police Department, I apologize to the children involved and their families,” Orlando police chief Orlando Rolon said back in September. “As a grandfather of three children less than 11 years old, I can only imagine how traumatic this was for everyone involved.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Florida

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Ex-Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion in book scheme
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh To Be Sentenced…

Catherine Pugh, former mayor of Baltimore, is set to be sentenced Thursday in the Healthy Holly scandal. The 69-year-old pleaded…
02.27.20
COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 6: The campus of the University of
UMD Graduate Sues University, Saying Dining Served Her…

A University of Maryland College Park graduate said dining hall workers repeatedly served her food with gluten even though she…
02.27.20
Medical Syringe Black and White Icon with Long Shadow
Maryland Man Held Without Bond After Stabbing Woman…

A Churchton man accused of stabbing a woman with a syringe at a grocery store last week is being held…
02.27.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close