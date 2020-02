The second part of a new Goucher College Poll has been released.

This poll focuses on the upcoming Maryland Democratic primary, all of the candidates and how they would fare against President Trump . Here are the results:

Likely Voters:

Twenty-four percent of Maryland Democratic likely voters say they will vote for Bernie Sanders

18 percent for Joe Biden

Source: WMAR2News