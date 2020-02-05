Kweisi Mfume & Kimberly Klacik To Face Off In Special Election To Fill Vacant Seat

Former NAACP leader Kweisi Mfume and Conservative commentator Kimberly Klacik will face off in the special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant after the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The general election is slated for April 28, 2020.

The special primary election will help decide the nominees who will fill the seat representing Maryland’s 7th Congressional District through Jan. 3, 2021.

