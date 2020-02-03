What You Need To Know Before Tuesday’s Special Primary Election

A special primary election is being held for Maryland’s 7th district Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Cummings passed away in October. Twenty-four Democrats and eight Republicans are vying for the 7th Congressional District seat.

That district covers parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.

February 4th is the special election primary day, and only voters in the 7th District will be casting ballots. The special general election day is April 28th. The winner will serve the remaining eight months of Cummings’ term.

The statewide primary for the 2020 general election is also April 28, so 7th District voters will also cast primary ballots for who they want to fill the next two-year term.

If you’re not sure whether or not you’re registered to vote, there’s some good news, residents can register to vote at their polling place.

To check your status, click here.

